Gloria Fuller Lehman Hinshaw October 29, 1926 - July 7, 2022 Gloria Lillian Fuller was born October 29, 1926, in a log home near Fruita, Colorado. Her parents were Joe and Bernice (Morris) Fuller. She spent her childhood there and graduated from Fruita Union High School with the class of 1944. After graduation Gloria worked as a floral designer at Watson’s Flower Shop which was one of the two florists in Grand Junction at the time. Gloria married Ralph Lehman on October 18, 1947. After both working at Union Carbide in Rifle they started their own businesses in Grand Junction, the Lehman Water Delivery Service and the Lehman Boat and Recreation. A benefit of owning a recreation business was the fun the family had boating, camping, snowmobiling and traveling with friends. Ralph passed away on November 8, 1971. On February 14, 1996, Gloria married Dr. Merritt Hinshaw, a Fruita High School classmate. They enjoyed spending time during the winter in Yuma, Arizona. Merritt passed away December 9, 2002. Gloria enjoyed traveling, including a visit to the Holy Land in 1983, a trip across the United States to see the sights in New York City, the northeastern states and many trips with the Traveling Senior Saints of Northeast Christian Church were all good memories for her. She was a Christian who enjoyed doing volunteer work. Gloria is survived by daughters, Deborah Lehman of Broomfield, Dianna (Barney) Roberts of Whitewater and Donna (Greg) Halsey of Lyons. She has four grandchildren, Travis (Emily) Thoele, Justin Monroe, Allison Daniel and Tonia (Mike) Simpson. There are also several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Deceased are brothers, Eldon and Vincent Fuller. The family would like to thank La Villa Grande and Hopewest for the excellent care during the last seven years. A memorial service celebrating Gloria’s life will be held at the Heritage Church, 2403 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, on July 29th at 3:00 p.m.
