Gloria Marilyn (Rawding) Antonelli January 11, 1932 - September 9, 2022 Gloria Marilyn (Rawding) Antonelli passed away on September 9, 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT surrounded by her family. She was born on January 11, 1932 in Berwick, Nova Scotia to William and Amelia Horatio (Burton) Rawding. She preferred to be called Marilyn. When Marilyn was 11, her father was serving in the Canadian Army during World War II. While he was in the service, she, her mother and two siblings moved from their hometown of Waterville, Nova Scotia to Medford, Massachusetts to be closer with other family members. Her father joined them in Massachusetts following the war. Marilyn graduated from Medford High School in 1949, and subsequently received training as a nurse at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts. While in nursing school, she was introduced to a handsome young man who was serving in the Air Force. She and Paul Antonelli fell deeply in love and married when Marilyn was 20 years old. They were married for 69 years. Marilyn and Paul raised five children in Amherst, New Hampshire. She was a fantastic wife, homemaker and mother. She supported her children by being active in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and in the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA). She taught them how to swim in the lakes, took them to Hampton Beach to frolic in the sand, and attended their sporting events. She would always make their favorite meals on their birthdays. During the summer months, she loved to drive to Canada with her children to visit relatives. Marilyn worked as a registered nurse as often as possible to take care of the elderly in their homes, or pediatric patients at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. She was a very compassionate person who would reach out to others in need of love and support. She opened her home to a deaf nephew and taught her children to be open to diversity and helping others who are less fortunate. Marilyn was a member of the choir at the First Congregational Church in Amherst, New Hampshire. She and her friend opened a second-hand clothing store called “Just for Teens.” It was located on the Milford Oval and specialized in gently used clothing and sporting equipment. She loved to play golf and once scored a hole-in-one. She was an avid bridge player and achieved Silver Life Master status. In retirement, Marilyn and Paul enjoyed traveling in their RV to visit their children, and to see many of the states in the US and Mexico. In 2002, they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado to be closer to family. She was active in the bridge circles, and he enjoyed playing poker with his friends. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents, and her brother (Burton Rawding). She is survived by her older sister, Edith Brammer, and her five children: Nancy (Alan) Galbreath, Paul Antonelli, Kristine (Torbjorn) Karlsen, Stephen (Michelle) Antonelli, and Norma (David) West. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Marilyn’s family would like to thank the staff at The Ridge Senior Living Center in Salt Lake City, and Aspen Ridge in Grand Junction for their compassionate care. Her family is very appreciative of her hospice care team from Canyons Home Health and Hospice, as well as HopeWest Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at Callahan-Edfast in Grand Junction on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado.
