Gordon Mudgett January 29, 1935 - December 21, 2022 Gordon Stanley Mudgett, age 87 passed away on December 21, 2022 due to complications from a stroke. He was born and raised in Fruita, Colorado. He graduated from Fruita High School and served bravely in the U.S. Army during the Korean War building bridges and roads. He married the love of his life, Carol on December 18, 1964. Together they moved to Moab, UT in 1965 and settled there raising a family while working at Rio Algom Uranium Mill. He served many years as a deacon of the First Baptist Church. His hobbies were camping, fishing, hunting, working in his wood shop and helping others out. He loved his family and the time they spent together. Anytime they spent with the grandkids & great grandkids were the highlights of his life and so important to him. Gordon is proceeded in death by his parents Claude and Myrtle Mudgett of Fruita, his brother Eugene of Grand Junction, and his stepson Joe of Cedar City. He is survived by his best friend & loving wife Carol; his daughter Janiece Mecham / son-in-law, Tony of West Valley City UT, sister Donna Bauman /brother-in-law, Ray of Grand Junction CO and their children; Charlotte /husband Kevin of Tillamook OR, Charles “Chuck” /wife Anita – Missionaries in France and Kevin /wife Bridget of Rifle CO. 3 grandchildren - Cherisse, Chase & Shilo and 9 great grandchildren – Millie, Ryland, Miles, Maisie, Mollie, twins -Tayzen & Kenzlee, Emma & Sienna. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 29th 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Moab. A viewing will be held in his honor on Wednesday, December 28th 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Spanish Valley Mortuary in Moab. Gordon will be laid to rest on Friday, December 30th 10:00 am at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, CO, with full military honors. You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com or www.SVMC.US
