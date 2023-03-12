Gregory Jay Maxwell August 1, 1946 - September 13, 2022 Gregory “Greg” Jay Maxwell passed away peacefully in his home on September 13, 2022. Greg was born on August 1, 1946, in Alamosa, Colorado to Jay and Susie Grace Maxell. Greg grew up in Alamosa and graduated from high school in 1964. As a boy he enjoyed family vacations to S.W. Iowa to visit his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins on the family farm where his father was raised. Greg joined the Navy in 1968, and he was stationed in the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii, and Vietnam. Relieved of active duty in 1970, he continued with the Navy Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1974. Greg attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Scoring in the 97th percentile in his accounting class, he received a scholarship to the University of Denver. Obtaining his CPA license the first time around, Greg made his home in Grand Junction working in accounting and independent tax accounting up until his death. He enjoyed spending his time with friends sharing a cup of coffee or a meal, special events, and he was well known at the public library as he loved to read. He especially enjoyed trips to Denver to spend time with a special friend of twenty plus years, Vicki Lockhart. Greg is survived by his devoted friend Vicki, Aunt Reba Maxwell, and many cousins left to cherish his memories. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James “Jim”. Greg will be laid to rest besides his parents at the Alamosa Cemetery. No service is scheduled at this time.
