Guy (Hop) Richard Flowers, Jr. December 18, 1952 - April 28, 2023 Guy (Hop) Richard Flowers, Jr. died surrounded by his family on 4/28/2023 in Farmington, New Mexico. Guy was born to Guy and Wilma (Jutten) Flowers on 12/18/1952 in Montrose, Colorado. He attended school in Montrose where he graduated from Montrose High School in 1971. He married Tressa (Cook) on September 28, 1974, and together they had 2 children, a son, Beau and a daughter, Shannon. Guy worked at and later managed Montrose Lockers until the business sold in 1982. Upon the sale of Montrose Lockers, Guy became a truck driver in the Montrose area until 1986. In 1986, Hop and Tressa made the crazy bold decision to move their family to Alaska where he drove a truck for the next 37 years. After his retirement in 2020 Hop and Tressa sold their home in Alaska, making another crazy, bold decision to jump into their RV, and spent the next 2 years traveling from Alaska to Arizona and all the places in between. In order to be closer to family Hop and Tressa settled in Farmington, New Mexico where he resided until his death. Guy is survived by his wife, Tressa; son, Beau (Jan); daughter, Shannon (Aaron); grandson, Tyler (Bel); sister, Janelle (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration and Remembrance of his life will be held in Montrose at River Bottom Park Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Light Refreshments will be served. Please bring your favorite stories and memories to share. In Lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to Alaskan Animal Rescue Friends (AARF) @ alaskananimalrescuefriends.org.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:14:48 AM
Sunset: 08:07:53 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:13:37 AM
Sunset: 08:08:50 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:12:29 AM
Sunset: 08:09:47 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:11:21 AM
Sunset: 08:10:44 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:10:15 AM
Sunset: 08:11:41 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:09:10 AM
Sunset: 08:12:38 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM
Sunset: 08:13:35 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.