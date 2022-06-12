Hallie Gene Young Buniger March 3, 1947 - November 23, 2021 Hallie Young was born on March 3, 1947, in Moab, Utah. She was the first born to Marjorie Marie Merz Young and Harold Francis Young. Hallie passed away on November 23, 2021, at the age of 74 in Billings, Montana. Hallie was a blue-eyed, blond haired, busy child who loved cats and dogs, having parties and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, gardening, sewing, shopping, decorating, exploring the dirt roads and hills around her and planning get togethers. She made many friends who enjoyed sharing these activities with her. She attended school in Blanding, Utah, New Liberty and Fruita, Colorado. She married William Harvey Buniger III on April 22, 1964. She lived in Colorado Springs with Bill during his military service. They then moved back to the family farm near Loma where they worked the farm and built a successful construction company. They had two kids, Will and Spring, and she enjoyed life on the farm and in construction very much. Hallie and Bill were later separated and divorced. Hallie moved to Spanish Fork, Utah and raised her two kids, Will and Spring, all the while giving emotional support to her siblings, her kids’ friends and many others. Hallie also enjoyed the company of her grandson, McCoy Henderson, and spent many happy hours with him. She loved the water and could swim well. She also loved the beach and Lake Powell, where she fished with family and friends, catching the limit of bass many times. Packing a cooler and heading out to the desert or up the canyon on the 3X was an outing that was always fun. If there was a wedding, birthday, holiday or any other reason to have a party, she was there, with wonderful ideas, great food and beautiful decorations. She could do a lot of things, and did them well. She did bookkeeping for their construction company, clerked in various retail stores and rose to a manager’s position in a retail women’s clothing store. She moved to California and worked in that capacity. Later, she returned to Utah and ran a scale house for a gravel pit. She lived in many places: Blanding, Utah, Mack/New Liberty, Atchee, Colorado Springs, Loma, Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She later moved to Spanish Fork, Utah, Stockton, California and Clyde Park, Big Timber and Billings, Montana. Hallie had a big, loving heart and a beautiful smile and laugh and loved to tell stories and jokes. She retained friends from her early days who will always remember and cherish the memories they made with her. Her children, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins remember many good times and will miss her dearly. Hallie is survived by her children, Will Buniger and his wife, Rachel, Spring Yoder and her husband, Jerry, and Spring’s son, McCoy Henderson and by her siblings, John Young, Leslie Young, Betty Jo Anderson and Frances Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marge Young. There will be a celebration of life held this summer on June 18, in Clyde Park, Montana. All are invited to attend. Contact a family member for more information.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:47:53 AM
Sunset: 08:40:49 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: WNW @ 24 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 56F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:53 AM
Sunset: 08:41:14 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: WNW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low near 50F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:55 AM
Sunset: 08:41:37 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM
Sunset: 08:41:58 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 68F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:48:04 AM
Sunset: 08:42:18 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:48:11 AM
Sunset: 08:42:36 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 05:48:20 AM
Sunset: 08:42:52 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.