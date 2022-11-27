Harley Bailey

Harley Bailey March 22, 1935 - November 14, 2022 Harley Glover (Bill) Bailey, Jr., of Austin, Colorado, passed away on November 14, 2022. He was 87 years old and died of natural causes. Bill was born on March 22, 1935, to Harley Glover Bailey, Sr., and Leora Lorraine Crowley. After graduating High School, he enlisted in the US Army, completed Jumpmaster School, and served as a proud member of the 11th Airborne Division 188th Infantry Regiment. He loved his time parachuting from planes. After military service, he graduated from the University of Kentucky. Bill continued to serve his country through a long and successful career in various management positions for the Social Security Administration, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Department of Defense. In his retirement, Bill was always active in his community, serving his local church, and delivering Meals on Wheels. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing bridge. Bill is preceded in death by his son, Douglas E. Bailey. He is survived by his spouse, Margaret (Maggie) Bailey, his three siblings; Samuel J. Bailey, Patricia E. Babcock, and Leora L. Bishop, his three children; William H. Bailey, Grace L. Swokowski, and Philip W. Bailey, his stepsons; Ray Ericson, Kevin Frandsen, and Kelly Frandsen, as well as eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 3:00 PM on December 1, 2022 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery: 2830 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO 81501. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HopeWest Hospice in Delta: PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416. Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Grand Junction is in charges of the services. 970-255-8888