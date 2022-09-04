Harold Ralph Alsin September 8, 1933 - May 30, 2022 Harold Ralph Alsin, age 88, died on May 30, 2022 at his home with his wife Vicki Ann Alsin by his side following a long illness. Harold was born September 8, 1933 in Wilkins county Minnesota to Ralph and Lillian (Martens) Alsin. Harold graduated high school in Madrid, Iowa and attended both Iowa State University and Drake University. He received electronics training at several technical schools in Des Moines IA and Kansas City MO. Harold was a combat veteran of the United States Army serving in Korea during the Korean War. Harold ended his service with the rank of Corporal. Harold worked for Western Electric after serving in the military. He then changed careers to sales. He worked for Eddy Walker Equipment Company in Des Moines, Iowa selling heavy construction equipment. The last 20 years of his career were spent with Faris Machinery of Commerce City, Colorado selling construction equipment on the western slope of Colorado. Harold was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved upland game hunting as well as large game hunting. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He provided firearm training and conceal carry training during his retirement years. He also was an accomplished and entertaining story teller with a story or an anecdote for every situation. Harold was a friendly outgoing person that enjoyed meeting new people. He was always helpful and very accomplished at finding a way to fix almost anything. Harold practiced stewardship of the environment and was an expert at reduce, re-use and re-purpose. It was while working in Des Moines he met the love of his life, his wife of 42 years, Vicki Ann Alsin. They were married on Dec 15 1979. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Ralph Alsin and Lillian (Martens) Alsin and his brother, Ronald Carl Alsin. Harold is survived by his wife, Vicki, his sisters in law Mary Louise Alsin and Mary Kay Huff, his nephew Timothy (Kristine) Alsin, niece Deborah Wiles, niece Jenny (Jon) Morley, nephew David Huff, and many great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Browns Cremation & Funeral Services Chapel, 904 N 7th on September 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Please consider making a memorial contribution to HopeWest Hospice.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM
Sunset: 07:41:36 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM
Sunset: 07:40:03 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM
Sunset: 07:38:30 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:25 AM
Sunset: 07:36:55 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:48:20 AM
Sunset: 07:35:21 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM
Sunset: 07:33:46 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:50:08 AM
Sunset: 07:32:10 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.