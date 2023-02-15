Harold Thomas “Tom” Henborg June 19, 1938 - February 7, 2023 Harold Thomas “Tom” Hemborg was born June 19, 1938, in Hollywood, California. He passed away February 7, 2023, at age 84. Tom was raised in Glendale, California. He completed a Bachelor’s Degree at Occidental College, and went on to earn a Master’s Degree of Geology from UCLA. He served in the U.S. Navy as an officer aboard the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he moved to Denver, Colorado, where he met Jennie Neff, and was married in 1969. They had one son, Brian, b. 1977 d. 1986. In 1987, they adopted three siblings from South Korea. Tom worked as a geologist retiring in 2000 and moving to Grand Junction. Tom was an avid tennis player, a youth soccer referee, loved to hunt and fish, bird watch, and volunteered weekly at Catholic Outreach Soup Kitchen for over 20 years. He belonged to the United Church of Christ. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ramona; son, Brian; sister, Joan Eldred; and wife, Jennie. He is survived by daughter, Laura Belanger (Tracey); daughter, Kristen Aragon (Robert); son, Scott Hemborg (Andrea); and three grandchildren, Evan Aragon, Jolee and Jade Belanger. He will be interred at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver.