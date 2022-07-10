Harold Wyse Perry

Harold “Hal”Wyse Perry Ph.D. November 17, 1939 - June 24, 2022 Hal Perry was born to Wyse and Lucille Perry on November 17, 1939, in Blytheville, AR, the second of three children. The family moved to Tucson, AZ for a few years and then to Grand Junction, CO. After graduating from Grand Junction High School, Hal attended University of Colorado where he obtained a master’s degree in counseling psychology. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled in a doctoral program at Notre Dame and received his Ph.D. in counseling and clinical psychology in 1975. Hal began private practice in 1976 in Mountain View, CA. Over the next 45 years his psychotherapy practice evolved using a Jungian analytical model. More recently, Hal was called to be a spiritual director as well. Compassion and caring for others were two of Hal’s defining characteristics, both in his career and in his personal life. Family members, friends, clients, and even strangers benefited from Hal’s generous and thoughtful actions. Hal was a prolific writer, keeping extensive journals and ongoing correspondence with many friends. He never stopped learning whether it was how to stay fit and healthy or how to play the guitar or how to work on vintage cars. And no matter what he was engaged in, his interactions with others were kind and supportive. His quiet, gentle nature touched so many lives in both his private practice and as a friend and neighbor. Hal is survived by niece, Cinda Doughty; nephew, Craig Sanford and their families. He will be deeply missed. A memorial was held in Mountain View, CA. Hal will be buried with his parents and brother at Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Grand Junction, CO on Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m.
