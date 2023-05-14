Harriette Clay Porter March 20, 1946 - May 8, 2023 On May 8, 2023, Harriette Clay Porter of Oklahoma City passed away peacefully after a short illness. Harriette was born in 1946 to Dr. Richard and Bess Clay. She was a graduate of Vassar College and one of few women in her class at Tulane University School of Medicine when she graduated in 1972. Harriette moved to Colorado for a pediatric residency and started a family, then established a pediatric practice in Grand Junction in 1979. She was a dedicated physician, working tirelessly to care for her patients and their families. In 1995, she returned to Oklahoma City to be near her parents, and joined the faculty of OU Medical School where she supervised residents and worked in community clinics. She retired in 2017 at 70 years old. When Harriette was not seeing patients, she was a fierce advocate for social change and always wanted to make the world a better place. From organizing fundraising walks, to traveling abroad for medical missions, from participating in protests, to writing letters for a cause, she gave her time, resources, and love to many organizations. She was also an active member of Channing Unitarian Universalist Church in Edmond, OK. Harriette was a passionate gardener and spent many hours in her own garden as well as with the wonderful people at CommonWealth Urban Farms. Harriette loved her family, her friends, her dogs, and her community. Harriette is preceded in death by her father Richard, her mother Bess, and her husband Phil Porter. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Christy Clay and her partner Dr. Brian Avery, stepsons Brian and Jason Porter and their families, her sister Marty Conkle and her husband Cliff Conkle, her brother Richard Clay, Jr. and his wife Marilyn Mirtz, as well as her niece Lindsay Dorman, nephews Dr. Ryan Conkle and Austin Clay, and their families. A celebration of Harriette’s life was held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Channing Unitarian Universalist Church in Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Commonwealth Urban Farms, commonwealthurbanfarms.com or Doctors without Borders, doctorswithoutborders.org.
