Harry Kenneth Archer August 23, 1944 - November 16, 2022 Harry Kenneth Archer, a resident of Nucla, Colorado, passed away on November 16, 2022, at 11:25 am, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Harry was born in Redvale, Colorado on August 23, 1944. He was the third child of Harry Harold and Elva Louise (Mitchell) Archer. He married Ruth Marie Reynolds on January 6, 1963, in Naturita, Colorado. Harry was active in his community; and previously worked on the board for the Basin Clinic and Nucla Town Council. He had a great love for the community and enjoyed talking with everyone when going to the grocery store or post office. Harry is survived by the love of his life for the last 59 years, Ruth; his daughters, Malea Berg and Louise Barker, both of Nucla, Colorado, and Eva Archer of Williamsburg, Virginia; younger sister, Leona Archer of Hayden, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Troy Jones, Travis Jones, Mike Sandoval, Hector Sandoval, Nicholas Sandoval, Logan Barker, Amber Williams, Cameron Benson and Brianne Davis; and 18 great-grandchildren. Harry will always be a mentor for his daughters and grandchildren. He was a great example of unconditional love. Harry will be missed but we will all celebrate the beautiful life he shared with us all. We love you. Harry’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Redvale Community Center, 35016 3575 Road, Redvale, Colorado 81431. The family will be providing meat and beverages and encourage guests to bring their favorite dish to share.
