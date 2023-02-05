Harry Kent “HK” Webster April 13, 1926 - January 25, 2023 Harry Kent “H.K.” Webster passed away in the family home in Grand Junction on January 25, 2023. He was born in Amarillo, TX on April 13, 1926, to Ernest and Kathleen (Richardson) Webster. HK married Ruth Anne Holme from Salinas, CA on August 23, 1952. They celebrated their 70th Wedding anniversary this past August. HK was in the V-12 Officer’s Training Program at Colorado College and then entered the National ROTC program at Cal Berkeley where he studied International Relations becoming a Seaman 2nd class in the U.S. Navy. Using the GI Bill after WWII, he attended CU Boulder where he met and married Ruth Anne. They set up their first home in Denver as HK finished DU Law School. They welcomed their son, Scott, and later moved to Grand Junction with its appeal of both mountains and desert canyons. Three more children- Brien, Lyndal and Susan were all born at St. Mary’s Hospital. During the time HK built his career practicing law, he also served in such organizations as The March of Dimes, Rotary Club, and the El Jebel Shrine club. He was the Master of Mesa Masonic Lodge, #55, in 1977. In July of 1967, HK helped guide Boy Scout Troop 356 over the Flat Tops Wilderness Area to earn their 50 Miler Badge. HK was actively involved in the Powderhorn Ski Racing Club. At Powderhorn he was involved with the Buddy Werner Ski Program and then the USSA program. HK, Ruth, other ski parents and their kids assisted in cutting of the ski run known as Racer’s Edge. This group would also endure many a cold day on the ski hill either timing races or gatekeeping. Kent represented as a member of the state board for United States Ski Association, Rocky Mountain Division. He enjoyed golfing trips, playing poker with his Poker Club pals, and square dancing and traveling with Ruth. He loved dogs and would get down on the floor well into his 90’s just to give a dog a little extra attention. He also quietly helped others whom he saw in need; he was “paying it forward” long before it became a popular phrase. Most importantly, he enjoyed sharing his love for skiing, camping, hunting, fishing, and hiking with his family and friends. He taught many how to enjoy, respect and take care of our public lands. While HK loved to pour over topographical maps, he still managed to find the road not taken. Many memories were made on these epic treks, and we will treasure them always. Here’s to Happy Trails HK! We’ll still use the topos, but you remain our True North. Survivors include wife, Ruth; children, Scott (Maripat) Webster, Brien (Feryl) Webster, Lyndal (Ted) Smith, Susan Webster, 10 grandchildren and his brother Brien. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Hope West or Shriner’s Hospital for Children
