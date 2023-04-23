Helen Elizabeth Heald September 28, 1925 - February 9, 2023 Helen Heald passed away quietly on February 9, 2023 at the age of 97. Helen was born September 28, 1925 to Robert and Oda Alexander in Telluride, CO. She was the fourth of seven children. She graduated from Norwood High School in 1943, and went on to attend the Barnes School of Business and became a station agent for the Galloping Goose Train in Rico, CO. In 1947, she met the love of her life, Kenneth Heald. They were married November 9, 1947 and celebrated 61 years of marriage before Kenneth passed in 2008. They both retired from the Eagle Valley School District in 1990 and moved to Olathe, CO. Helen then worked for the Montrose County School District in Olathe and retired again in 2005. She moved to Grand Junction, CO after the death of her husband. Helen is survived by two sons and two daughters; Lawrence (Valerie) Heald of Longmont, CO and Guy (Joanne) Heald of Pleasant Hills, CA, Wilma (Mike) Paddock of Tehachapi, CA and Susan (Doug) Lyon of Grand Junction, CO. Helen is also survived by one brother, Kirk (Kay) Alexander of Norwood, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Oda Brownlee; one son, George Heald; one grandson, Robert; and one granddaughter, Julie. Helen was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Helen was a life long member of the Christian Church and attended the Clifton Christian Church for 11 years of her life. Helen was loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. Her life will be celebrated at 10:00 am on April 29, 2023 at the Clifton Christian Church in Grand Junction, CO. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:27:34 AM
Sunset: 07:58:19 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM
Sunset: 07:59:16 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:24:52 AM
Sunset: 08:00:14 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:23:33 AM
Sunset: 08:01:11 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:22:14 AM
Sunset: 08:02:08 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:20:57 AM
Sunset: 08:03:06 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:19:41 AM
Sunset: 08:04:03 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.