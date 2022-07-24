Helen Ruth Chapman August 8, 1924 - July 14, 2022 Helen Ruth (Milholland) Chapman, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on July 14th 2022, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center, being just a few weeks away from the age of 98. She was a lifetime member of the Collbran Congregational Church. Helen was born in Collbran, CO, to Herbert R. Sr. and Nina B. (Skinner) Milholland, the fifth of six children. She grew up on the family ranch in Molina and graduated from Collbran Union High School in 1941. Following graduation, she was employed in Salt Lake City and Grand Junction. Two of Helen’s brothers served in World War II along with many local young men in the Plateau Valley area. Ernest Chapman came home for a brief stay, following a war injury and began dating Helen. Though knowing each other most of their lives, a friendship turned into a lifetime of love and they were married June 23, 1945. After living for a brief time in Washington State, they returned home to begin ranching with his parents, Francis Sr. and Myra Chapman and Ernest’s brother, Francis Jr., who also served in WW11. They raised four daughters on the family ranch. Helen worked alongside Ernest throughout the years on the ranch while raising a garden, canning, cooking, sewing clothes for her daughters and community involvement. After taking bookkeeping classes at Mesa Junior College in the late 60s she worked as a secretary for the Palisade Peach Board, then bookkeeper for Collbran Supply, Donna’s Gift Store and kept the family business records. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for all family members and her favorite activity of walking. She enjoyed close relationships with her family, especially grandchildren, and many wonderful friends. In 2007, Ernest and Helen decided to retire in their mid-80’s from ranching and purchased a home in Palisade. Adjusting to town life was a big change for the country couple but they quickly enjoyed new and old friendships in the area. After 68 years of marriage, Ernest passed away and Helen continued living in the home for another year and a half. She moved into the Fountains Assisted Living Center in Grand Junction and instantly enjoyed the companionship of many peers and the wonderful staff. Not cooking for herself and others was a big adjustment, but she quickly adjusted to having meals served for her and the forbidden deserts. After living at the Fountains for seven years, with a loving and caring staff (extended family), she entered the final journey of her physical life at the HopeWest Care Center. She will always live on in the memory and hearts of those who knew her. Helen is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herbert Jr., Gordon, Howard and Stuart Milholland; and sister, Frances Bucher (Husband Ernest W); and granddaughter, Nina Kay Barrow. Surviving are daughters, Lillian Chapman-Ransom (Stacy), Bonnie Ismay (John), Ernestine Chapman (Bill), Janice Chapman (Ed); five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in August. Memorial Contributions can be made to HopeWest or Collbran Congregational Church.
