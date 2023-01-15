Helena Ross June 18, 1931 - January 1, 2023 Helena Marie Hall-Ross passed away on the morning of January 1, 2023. She was lovingly surrounded by her family, including her favorite grand dog, Bella. She was 91 years old. Helena was born in South Mound, Kansas on June 18, 1931 to Roderick and Agnes Hall. She was number four in a family of seven girls. Helena attended High School in Kansas City and Junior College in Parsons, Kansas. Helena married the great love of her life, Allen Ross, on March 25, 1951. She lovingly referred to Allen as “Mr. A.R.” She worked for the phone company and at Allen’s accounting firm, but the job she loved the most was raising her family. They were married for just shy of 69 years, until Allen’s passing on February 28, 2020. In 1961 and again in 1964 they adopted two boys, Michael and Patrick. In 1966 the family moved from Wichita, Kansas to Lakewood, Colorado and then to Grand Junction in 1975. Helena described the move to Grand Junction as the best thing she and Allen ever did. She loved her home on Birdie Drive and the many, many wonderful friends and neighbors she and Allen made over the years. She also loved her Saturday garage sales adventures, fishing and bowling and especially playing golf with Allen and friends. She enjoyed her flower gardens, especially her roses. She didn’t enjoy cooking, but you would never know it as she was always a gracious hostess. Over the years she and Allen’s golfing adventures took them all over the United States as well as Scotland, Hawaii, Ireland and the Carribean. Helena served on the Republican Women’s Board, Bookcliff Ladies Golf Assocation Board, St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary Board, St. Mary’s Women’s Pavilion Board, Saint Bridgett’s Circle and was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Michael; his wife, Susan; and their daughter, Kristen of Grand Junction. She is also survived by two sisters, Peggy of Kansas City, Kansas and Rosemary of Wichita, Kansas; and dozens of nieces and nephews. Helena loved and adored her family (immediate and extended), but especially her only grandchild, Kristen Marie. Helena also loved people, especially her many kind friends. She seemed to never meet a soul she didn’t enjoy talking to and she loved to laugh. She was loved by, and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of Friday, March 10, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Chapel in Grand Junction. A reception will be held immediately following in the Friendship Room at the Church proceeded by a procession to Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado where she will be interned next to her beloved Mr. A.R. Please make any offerings to Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction.
