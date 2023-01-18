Irving “Ike” K. Berry January 18, 1932 - January 3, 2023 Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Ike Berry’s prayer to go home was answered. He died peacefully at home near his loving wife, Gail. On January 18, 1932, Ike was born at home to Charles and Nina Berry in Cimarron, Colorado. He grew up on the family ranch riding horses, sledding down Cerro Summit, and playing practical jokes as opportunities arose. Later in life, Ike could be found at the Cimarron Cemetery weeding and making improvements. It was important to him for the world to know whom and what made Cimarron the beautiful place it is. In 1951, Ike joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. Returning to Colorado, he married Aime Nicolas in 1957. The couple brought three children into the world, Charollette, Tom, and AimeMarie. Sadly, his wife Aime died in 1982 leaving Ike to raise AimeMarie with the help of Linda Berry. Ike supported his family as a heavy equipment demonstrator and truck driver during the Uranium Boom. In the mid ’60s, he started a career with the Colorado Department of Highways that lasted over 20 years. Throughout Ike’s life he was an avid horseman. Early on he rode horses, but later preferred mules. It was through this hobby that he met and later married Gail Brawley, who remained faithfully by his side for the remainder of his life. Ike’s relationship with horses enriched others. Ike used horses as therapy and entertainment for people with disabilities, to bring joy to small children and the elderly, and to find his serenity in life. Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nina Berry; his brother, Lester Berry; his sisters, Inez Kralicek, Edith Dunn, and Ethel Benson; and his daughter, Aime Marie Brown. He is survived by his wife, Gail Brawley; his brother, Henry Berry (Mae); son, Tom Berry (Penny); daughter, Charollette Anderson (Dick); daughter, Hannah Shields (Alan Smith); son-in-law Ken Berry (AimeMarie); and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the New Haven Church in Palisade, Colorado. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Berry’s family.
