Isaac Allen Stobbe April 9, 2003 - September 4, 2022 BM3 (Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class) Isaac Allen Stobbe was born at Fort Carson, Colorado on April 9th, 2003, at the cusp of Operation Iraqi Freedom, the sixth child of Major (Ret) Patrick and Elizabeth Stobbe. Isaac slipped away from the burdens of this life on September 4, 2022 in New London, Connecticut. He is survived by his parents and seven siblings, Courtney (Chris) Von Holt, Marissa (Alex) Hofland, Luke (Brooke) Stobbe, Katie (Jesse) Johnson, Benjamin, Ian, and Riley Stobbe; his grandparents, Steve McNeal, Karen (Dean) Bankson, Bob (Pepper) Stobbe; aunts and uncles, Mike (Di) Stobbe, Jeff (Dana) Stobbe, Michele (Tom) Schenck, Tony (Dawn) Stobbe and Nathan McNeal; nephew and nieces, Theodore, Guinevere and Rosemary Von Holt and Sparrow Johnson, 3 great aunts and many cousins. He is also survived by his mother’s bonus family, the Pyles. Growing up in a large family meant Isaac was surrounded by a lot of love and it also meant there was always someone to play or hang out with. At the age of seven, Isaac answered the call of the Lord and gave his life to Christ and aged 10 made that decision public by following his Savior’s example in baptism. If anyone knew Isaac, they soon came to know his relationship with Christ was the most important thing to him. He wanted to know more about his Lord and wanted others to come to faith in Christ as well. Life with Ikey was never dull, and there truly are not enough words to describe all that this amazing young man was. He loved exploring the outdoors, including fishing, climbing, hiking, and camping. He was so skilled at making things, such as pop-can-tab chainmail, smelting lead and creating anything his mind came up with, a to-scale replica of a “Half-Life” weapon out of cardboard. Two of the Christian men who had mentored him helped him create a sword and a cigar box banjo. He loved thrifting and as a result had quite the collection of records and of course, his famous Hawaiian shirts. He loved shooting his guns, and shooting off fireworks. Smoking cigars, rock climbing and doing the unexpected were things he loved doing. He wasn’t afraid of teaching himself unique skills like unicycling, magic tricks, and most recently buying an accordion so he could learn to play sea shanties. Spending time in Bible study with other Christian men, telling others about the Savior he loved and singing hymns filled with Truth filled Isaac with joy. He was a hard worker and would quickly volunteer to tackle any task that needed doing. Isaac poured his whole heart into all that he did, including spending time with those he cared about. When he was spending time with you, you had ALL of him. Isaac was home-schooled all his life and approached his education in true Isaac style; his own way. Once he learned to read, he did not want to read stories but instead spent hours reading ‘fact’ books about sharks, castles, bugs, weapons, dinosaurs etc. Throughout his middle and high school years his knowledge of our nation grew, as well as his appreciation for our Constitution and the Bill of Rights grew. He was a firm believer in the need for the 2nd Amendment and chose to write and defend his Senior Thesis on this topic. Upon graduation from high school in 2021, Isaac was committed in mind and spirit to enlist in the Coast Guard as a Boatswain’s Mate. He knew what he wanted and held fast until the right contract was available for him to sign. He shipped out to Basic Training December of 2021 completing all his training June of 2022. His first assignment was his number 1 choice, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, whose homeport is New London, CT. Isaac was excited to learn all that went into sailing ‘America’s Tall Ship’. During his short time in the Coast Guard, Isaac often volunteered for the ‘night watch’ hours. He liked the quiet of the night as it gave him time to pray. As a loyal friend, Isaac was always ready to spend time with friends; gaming online together, conducting crazy antics such as ‘fine dining at Taco Bell’ or shooting in the desert. Taking a friend on a hard hike, or out exploring was one of his favorite things to do. He would text or call to check in with them and see how they were doing. Isaac cared about each one he called ‘friend’ and wanted them to live a life that mattered and often pointed them to God when things were tough. As an uncle, Ikey was selfless, tireless and fun. If he arrived after a long day of driving, he would still be ready to play outside, read books, or play games until it was time for the kids to go to bed. He loved his nephew and nieces so much. As a brother he loved all 7 of his siblings deeply and was always ready to do anything for them. The bond of sibling-hood was strong for Isaac. From playing with LEGO and lightsabers with his brothers to video and board games with all of his siblings, he grew up to appreciate his large group of brothers and sisters. As he prepared to leave for the Coast Guard, he was very intentional with trying to connect with his siblings, going as far as motivating them to wake up before the sun to go hike or fish together. Finally, as a son, Isaac was not just a number in the Great 8, but an integral part of our family. He loved fishing with his Dad, talking guns, going shooting and helping with the yard work. He was his mom’s ‘battle-buddy’ during his first year, while his Dad was deployed to Iraq. As he grew older he would often be found in the kitchen with his Mom as she prepared dinner, and together they cherished the countless hours they spent learning and growing together through the years of home-schooling. Isaac loved to make others laugh and could always be counted on to speak the truth. He was absolutely one-of-a-kind; uniquely witty, brilliant, and compassionate. He was principled and just, but never judgmental. He was a deeply loved son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend and he will be missed until we are with him again. “We therefore commit the earthly remains of Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isaac Allen Stobbe to the deep, looking for the general Resurrection in the last day, and the life of the world to come, through our Lord Jesus Christ; at Whose second coming in glorious majesty to judge the world, the sea shall give up her dead; and the corruptible bodies of those who sleep in Him shall be changed, and made like unto His glorious body; according to the mighty working whereby He is able to subdue all things unto Himself. Amen.” - Traditional Protestant Prayer For Burial At Sea In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the following: https://www.prisonfellowship.org/about/angel-tree/ - bringing the joy of Christmas to children of incarcerated parents https://www.cgmahq.org/ - Coast Guard Mutual Assistance - providing assistance and financial aid to Coast Guard Service Members and their families.
