Ivo Eugene Lindauer April 7, 1931 - September 14, 2022 Dr. Ivo Eugene Lindauer passed away peacefully at home with family the evening of September 14, 2022 at 91 years old. Ivo has left behind a spirit of adventure, education, and perseverance throughout his lifetime as a professor, botanist, historian, rancher, traveler, and a loved father, grandfather, and friend. Ivo was born at home on the East Fork of Parachute Creek in 1931 to Paul R. and Bessie Elizabeth Lindauer (Shults). Ivo had five siblings - Zelmo, Iola, Lorraine, Sydney, and Lynda. The Lindauer family grew up raising cattle and horses along Parachute Creek after Ivo’s grandfather Peter “Pete” Joseph Lindauer, one of the earliest pioneers into Western Colorado, settled in the Parachute area in the early 1890s. After deciding to move closer to town, Ivo’s parents traded their property on East Fork, 11 miles north of Parachute, for the present-day Lloyd Blue/Lindauer Ranch in 1937. The ranch is now inhabited by his daughter Sarah Del Orona (Lindauer) and husband Howie Orona and remains the last original homestead on Parachute Creek. Ivo graduated from Grand Valley High School in 1949 and went on to get a B.S. in General Science from Colorado State University in 1953. He received his M.A. in Biological Sciences from the University of Northern Colorado in 1960 and his Ph.D. in Botany (Plant Ecology) from Colorado State University in 1970. He attended a year-long postdoc at New York University shortly after. His first job surveying spruce beetle infestations for the US Bureau of Entomology was interrupted when Ivo enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1953. He spent a year in Korea and was honorably discharged in November of 1956. Directly afterward, Ivo met Betty Jo Ann “B.J.” (Barstow) in Palisade, CO, and they were married on December 22, 1957 at the First Baptist Church in Palisade. They were married for 64 years and had two daughters, Sarah in 1964 and Julia “Julie” Ann Lindauer in 1961 in Greeley, CO. He began his career as an assistant professor at the Laboratory School in 1960. He left shortly around 1965 to attend graduate school and returned in 1971 as an associate professor at the University of Northern Colorado in the Department of Biological Sciences, serving temporarily as an Assistant Dean from 1978 - 1981. He took leave during this time to serve as a visiting scholar at two universities in Australia: Curtin University in Perth and the University of Queensland in Brisbane. He spent the majority of his career as a Professor of Botany at the University of Northern Colorado, retiring in 1996 with Emeritus Status for his contributions to UNC and the Department of Biological Sciences, to whom he served for nearly 33 years. In the course of his career, Ivo was involved in a number of organizations and received several awards. He served as President of the Northwest Colorado Wildlife Consortium from 1984 - 1986, was awarded the Visiting Scholar Award from Curtin University in 1988, received the Outstanding Performance Award from the UNC College of Arts & Sciences from 1987 - 1992, and served as program director in the ESIE/EHR Division at the National Science Foundation from 1992 - 1994. He was president of the Colorado Nature Conservancy, founded and was president of the Colorado Biology Teachers Association, and was president of the National Biology Teachers Association in 1993. In Parachute, he was grand marshal of the Grand Valley Rodeo and Parade in 2003 and served on the board of the Grand Valley Educational Foundation in all offices, including president, from 2000 - 2009. After retiring, Ivo and B.J. moved to Battlement Mesa, CO and built their dream home overlooking the valley and the Lindauer Ranch on Parachute Creek. Much of Ivo’s later life was dedicated to travel, family life, and giving back. Ivo was an avid member and donor of many non-profit organizations and education-related associations, including the National Association of Biology Teachers, the National Science Foundation, the Audubon Society, the Smithsonian, the Sierra Club, the ARC Democrats, the American Legion, the NARAL, the DCCC, ICCF, Common Cause, the Defenders of Wildlife, the Grand Valley United Methodist Church, and Planned Parenthood among others. Ivo traveled around the world three times, visiting roughly 94 countries. In 2016, Ivo published the book Up the Creek: Parachute Creek’s Pioneer Families and Energy Development, 1875 - 2015, which has become one of the few written manuscripts documenting the family archives and history of Parachute Creek. Ivo is survived by countless family, including siblings; Sydney Lindauer and Lynda MacLennan (Lindauer), sister-in-law, Susan Dawn Barstow; daughters Julie of Greeley, CO and Sarah of Parachute, CO, and grandchildren; Dylan Ivo Lindauer of Greeley, CO, Cordero Ingram Orona and wife Brianne (Hoglin) of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Delcia Jule Orona of Geneva, Switzerland. Ivo was well-loved by countless others around the globe. He held a steadfast commitment to his family, the environment, his community, and creating a better world for future generations. His legacy will continue to thrive through the many lives he has touched. His funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2pm at the Grand Valley United Methodist Church, 132 Parachute Ave. Light refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to Planned Parenthood, the Grand Valley Historical Society, the Grand Valley Educational Foundation, and HopeWest Hospice of Colorado. Planned Parenthood: www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-rocky-mountains/get-involved/donate GV Historical Society: historicschool@outlook.com, PO BOX 363, Parachute CO 81635 GV Educational Foundation: www.grandvalleyeducationalfoundation.org/support Hope West Hospice: www.hopewestco.org/donate/
