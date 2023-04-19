Jack Arnold Fitzgerald July 8, 1931 - March 31, 2023 Jack Arnold Fitzgerald was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to the late John Fitzgerald and Viola Pitts on July 8, 1931. He died March 31, 2023 at age 91 in Grand Junction, Colorado. His family was by his side. Jack and his late sister, Francis George were raised by their late Grandmother, Alma Pitts and Grandfather, Joe Pitts. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1949. He spent his younger years farming and haying on the ranches of Cattle Creek. He worked for the late Beattie Brothers at LP Gas and Appliance Company many years as their manager, installing propane tanks, hauling propane around the state in an eighteen-wheeler and starting up new offices around the valley. Jack enjoyed camping on the Flattops near Bowen Lake in July with his first wife of 25 years, Patricia Letey, his daughter, Rauna, and sons, Alan, Dale & Randy. He hunted the Flattops in October with his sons and friends from work. He was awarded Boone & Crockett’s 25th North American Big Game Award for his 4-point buck he killed in 1967 on September 24, 2001. He loved the outdoors and 4-wheeling in his Willy’s jeep. He retired to Grand Junction with his second wife of 48 years, Rose where they have lived for 28 years. They enjoyed traveling in their RV with family and friends all over the U.S. Jack, Rose and his stepsons, Doug, Kurt and Karl had fun camping & hunting on the Flattops and fishing on their pontoon boat. He was an avid Eagles member and enjoyed hamburger night every Tuesday with Rose and his harem of lady friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his sister, Francis George; his mother -in-law, Alice Henry; son, Alan Fitzgerald; grandson, Shawn Sarno; his wife’s parents, Par and Mabel Tekoucich; and Rose’s sister, Louise Moran. He is survived by his wife, Rose Fitzgerald; his daughter, Rauna Sarno (Mike); 2 sons, Dale Fitzgerald, and Randy Fitzgerald (Kathy); 3 stepsons, Doug Hackbarth (Yacqueline), Kurt Hackbarth (Theresa) and Karl Hackbarth (Pat); 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Jack will truly be missed by all his family and friends. He was “terribly—good” to be around. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Eagles on June 11, 2023 from 1-4 pm, 1674 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jack Fitzgerald’s honor to the HopeWest Hospice. We would like to thank all the staff who showed him kindness and cared for Jack at HopeWest during his final days. Services were entrusted to: Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Services. You can go to: obits@brownscremationservices.co to leave a message and/or comments.
