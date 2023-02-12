Jack Lawrence Bowden September 7, 1932 - February 5, 2023 Jack Lawrence Bowden passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the age of 90. Jack was born in Corsicana, Texas to John Redrick and Leona Stephenson Bowden. He was raised in Rice, Texas and helped with the original 1877 Bowden homestead farm. Jack was a talented baseball player and the starting center on the football team. After graduating from Corsicana High School, he attended college, then volunteered and honorable served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following military service, he and two of his brothers started an oil field construction company. While in Odessa, Texas Jack met his future bride, Mary Helen Cochrun and married in 1959. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in 2022. The family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1976. Jack’s hobbies were many. He loved to fish, hunt, camp and boat with family and friends. A kind and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend, Jack was strongly committed to his faith in God. He will be missed by all who knew him. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Helen; son, Thomas; daughter, Julie Ann and husband, Chris Courim; grandchildren, Sydney, Jack and Rikki-Jo; and great grandson, Grayson. A memorial service will be held at Redlands United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm, followed by a military honor service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hope West or the Redlands United Methodist Church.
