Jack Leonard Hazelhurst April 3, 1934 - February 7, 2023 Jack Hazelhurst, 88, passed away with his two sons Jeff and Jimmy at his side in a quiet moment on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Jack will be deeply missed by his family; yet, will live on with the many fine memories he has left them all with. Jack was born April 3, 1934 in Denver, Colorado to Gerald and Eva Hazelhurst, where he graduated from East High School and then went on to Colorado State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance. Jack worked as a florist, went into pharmaceutical sales, which took him and his family to Des Moines, Iowa and Wichita, Kansas. With his love for Colorado, he brought his family back to Denver in the mid ’60s. It was soon after that he tried his hand as a realtor in both residential and commercial sales. Jack moved his family to Eagle-Vail, Colorado in 1975 working for B & B Excavating. Then they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1977, where he and his wife, Danice, managed Maurice Arms Apartments. After some time, Jack’s love for horticulture took him into a partnership that formed LRK Landscape & Maintenance in Grand Junction, Colorado. As the company grew, Jack was a key negotiator in obtaining a multi-year contract with Exxon to complete the newly developed area of Battlement Mesa in Parachute, Colorado. Jack and Danice purchased a home in Battlement Mesa in 1984. After the closing of LRK, Jack and Danice began JDH Landscape & Maintenance. Jack would continue to help grow the community; his hard work and dedication to the community landed him the Good Neighbor Humanitarian Award for Garfield County in 2002. This business would take them into their retirement years. Jack always took an active role in the sports and activities for his sons and grandchildren. From early years with his sons, he became active in the growth of the Young American League organization in Denver, Colorado, where his sons played baseball and football. Jack was an avid outdoor enthusiast. Teaching his sons the sports of hunting and fishing. In the later years, Jack spent time teaching his grandchildren to become outdoor enthusiasts as well. He always supported their interests from softball to baseball, to basketball and racing; never missing a game and cheering on his grandsons and granddaughters in their sport. Jack also had a lifetime love affair with vintage automobiles. There was always a project in his shop to complete the restoration of a vintage car or truck. He was part of the Blue Dot Club and participated in establishing and running many car shows in the Grand Valley. He and Danice loved traveling to car shows throughout the West in one of his many restored vintage automobiles. He would never let the grass grow for long under his feet. From reorganizing the town of Battlement Mesa from downhill bike races, fireworks and parades, life never stood still. Jack was never scared to take on new opportunities and did so with honesty and integrity. Jack was involved with one of his favorite sports, duck hunting, and this brought him into being a large supporter of Ducks Unlimited. Jack loved committing time and sponsoring Ducks Unlimited on the Western Slope. Jack was loved by many and was never too busy to lend you a helping hand. Jack was preceded in death by his lovely wife Danice, his parents Gerald and Eva Hazelhurst, his son Jack “Jick” Hazelhurst, his grandson Dylan Hazelhurst, his brother Bob Hazelhurst and sister Jeanne Hazelhurst. He is survived by his sons, Jeff Hazelhurst (Debbie) of Grand Junction, Co, Jimmy (Lyn) Hazelhurst of Grand Junction, Colorado; Daughter-In-Law, Jan Acosta of Loveland, Colorado; his seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; Jace, Kyler, Tristen, Adelle, Quinn, Jordyn, Harlowe, Carter, Hudson, Dawson, Roslin, Jack, Emma, and Jaxon. Jack’s legacy will carry on forever as his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and kindness. A special thank you to the nurses at Eagle Ridge at Grand Valley Nursing Home and the nurses and chaplains of Hope West for all the love and support you gave to Jack and our family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary and Crematory, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. Following the service, please join the family at Memorial Gardens, 2970 North Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado.
