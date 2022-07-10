Jacque Katheryn Gaskill July 17, 1951 - June 27, 2022 Jacque Katheryn Gaskill, age 70, died June 27, 2022, following a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She died at home surrounded by family. Born July 17, 1951, in Lincoln, NE, she was the daughter of A. Frank Klapal and Shirley Klapal of Grand Junction, CO. Jacque graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, CO with a degree in Recreation and retired from the United States Postal Service after being employed there for 28 years. Jacque also attended golf club making school in Indiana and made golf clubs alongside her father for a number of years. Jacque was a member of the Western Slope ATV Association, Sunset Slope Quilters, ATV Tread Traders, and was proud to be part of less formal friend groups such as the “Silver Foxes” and “I ETA THI.” She also led the way for her family to be involved with the foreign exchange program, EF, for nine years, which allowed her family to host nine exchange students from various countries in Europe. She connected with people wherever she went and made life-long friends easily. She especially connected with people through her hobbies which included quilting, embroidering, ATV riding, RV camping, golfing, crafting and hot wheels collecting. She was also a lover of dogs and rarely had a time in her life where she didn’t have a dog by her side. Jacque was a giving and creative person who touched the hearts of many. She loved using her creative talents to give to others. If Jacque saw a friend in need, she would work to fill that need. She was an amazing listener and would spend hours on the phone supporting her family and friends with navigating life. Jacque’s strength and fighting spirit benefited many. Jacque was preceded in death by her father, A Frank Klapal. Jacque is survived by her mother, Shirley Klapal; husband of 47 years, William Gaskill; son, Jason Gaskill and his wife Rebekah; daughter, Jamie Gaskill and her partner, Brad; and her five grandchildren, Cheyenne, Linkin, Shay, Skylar and Micah. A Celebration of Life will be July 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 904 N. 7th Street. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Jacque Gaskill’s name to Grand Rivers Animal Shelter to https://grandrivershumane.org/#donate or 1649 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
