James A. Hill

James A. Hill October 28, 1928 - July 2, 2022 James A. Hill Popped off the Twig July 2nd, 2022, peacefully at age 93. He was born October 28,1928, in Denver and attended Denver Public Schools, graduating from South High in 1946 where he was captain of the tennis team for two years. After graduation, Jim joined the Marine Corps, spending most of his enlistment aboard the USS Fall River in Japan, China and Korea. Upon discharge he attended Colorado College and graduated in 1952. While at Colorado College he played tennis and was again the captain of the tennis team for two years. He was also a member of the first Colorado College soccer team in 1950. Jim joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity and was its President his senior year. After graduation in 1952 Jim joined Boettcher and Company, an investment firm in Denver. Jim married Sue McMillin, who he met in college at Colorado College in 1953. They have two sons, Bob and Rick. While at Boettcher, Jim spent 14 years working in the Denver office and then transferred to manage the Grand Junction office. He spent 14 years in Grand Junction and loved it. A great place and great people and he really hated to leave but was transferred again, this time back to Colorado Springs to manage the Boettcher office there as well, as the Pueblo office. Both offices were important to the Municipal Bond department of Boettcher, which Jim specialized and excelled in. He later moved to Arizona and worked in the Sun City office until retiring. After retirement he moved back to Colorado Springs. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his children and grandchildren as well as with his many friends at the Broadmoor. Jim’s other love was aviation. A private pilot, he accumulated many hours flying in the mountains of Colorado. He enjoyed going to the Reno Air Races and to the Experimental Aircraft Association Fly-in Convention in Oshkosh Wisconsin. Jim was also an avid Indy Car aficionado. Jim was a 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner and was active in many community organizations in each of the places he lived. He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Bob and Rick; their wives, Lori and Amy. Jim has five grandchildren, Zach, Patrick (Katie), Daniel, Jacob, and Grant, all of whom he was extremely proud of. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Attire is casual. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boy’s and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, https://www.bgcppr.org/give.