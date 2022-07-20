James Alan Rowley

James Alan Rowley December 8, 1941 - May 11, 2022 James Alan Rowley of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home on May 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. James was born to Frank T. and Bessie Rowley in Hayden, Colorado, where he grew up loving to fish and hunt. James attended and graduated from Hayden High School where he excelled in basketball, football, and baseball. James loved to garden and grew huge tomatoes and many varieties of roses. James was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a medic. With an interest in medicine and physical therapy he attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, CO, and Baylor University in Waco, Texas. James worked for Holy Cross Electric in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, as Operations Manager from 1979 until he retired in 2003. James is survived by his wife, Mary of Grand Junction, Colorado; and children, Amber Scott (Mike), Scott Rowley (Karalee). James has six grandchildren, Tyler Scott (Ashley), Jordan, Colby, and Avery Scott, Conner, and Cash Rowley; and one great grandchild, Aubree Scott. Also surviving is a brother, Jack Rowley. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Patterson Road Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Hayden Cemetery, Hayden Colorado.