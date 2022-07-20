James Alan Rowley December 8, 1941 - May 11, 2022 James Alan Rowley of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home on May 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. James was born to Frank T. and Bessie Rowley in Hayden, Colorado, where he grew up loving to fish and hunt. James attended and graduated from Hayden High School where he excelled in basketball, football, and baseball. James loved to garden and grew huge tomatoes and many varieties of roses. James was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a medic. With an interest in medicine and physical therapy he attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, CO, and Baylor University in Waco, Texas. James worked for Holy Cross Electric in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, as Operations Manager from 1979 until he retired in 2003. James is survived by his wife, Mary of Grand Junction, Colorado; and children, Amber Scott (Mike), Scott Rowley (Karalee). James has six grandchildren, Tyler Scott (Ashley), Jordan, Colby, and Avery Scott, Conner, and Cash Rowley; and one great grandchild, Aubree Scott. Also surviving is a brother, Jack Rowley. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Patterson Road Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Hayden Cemetery, Hayden Colorado.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:03:51 AM
Sunset: 08:36:34 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:38 AM
Sunset: 08:35:52 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: N @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:05:25 AM
Sunset: 08:35:08 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:06:14 AM
Sunset: 08:34:23 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:02 AM
Sunset: 08:33:36 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:07:52 AM
Sunset: 08:32:47 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:08:42 AM
Sunset: 08:31:57 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.