James Allen Younger July 4, 1930 - October 25, 2022 James Allen Younger was born July 4, 1930, in Neenah, Wisconsin. There were fireworks that day, and they continued until October 25, 2022, when Jim died in Grand Junction, Colorado, from heart complications. In the words of the song, Jim was: A Yankee Doodle Dandy A Yankee Doodle, do or die, A real live nephew of my Uncle Sam Born on the Fourth of July One born in the United States on July 4 ought to be a patriotic, flag-waving, fireworks-loving all American -- and Jim fit the bill. Jim grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin, the youngest child of Harvey and Lucy Younger, and shared life with his siblings; John, Bill and Louina. Summers were spent at the family’s primitive cottage on Lake Winnebago. Jim was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Appleton High School in 1948. Jim enrolled at Beloit College. During his second year, his life was profoundly and positively altered when he met Martha Jean Masters, a well-spoken and beautiful Beloit student from Kansas City, Missouri. Following Jim’s graduation, B.S., geology, Jim and Martha married in Kansas City, in 1952. They began married life in Madison, Wisconsin, where Jim matriculated in the master’s program in geology, University of Wisconsin. After completing one semester, Jim heard from his Uncle Sam (see song lyrics above), that his services were requested for the United States Army. Jim served two years, mostly in Stuttgart, Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home for a happy reunion with Martha. Jim resumed master’s studies and completed classwork in 1956. He and Martha welcomed their first child, David, in Madison. Upon completing his thesis, Jim received a master’s degree in geology. Why geology? In part, it was the appeal of working outdoors -- sunshine, fresh air, and traversing hill and dale in search of valuable minerals. However, Jim’s first geology employment was at the Bunker Hill Mine, Kellogg, Idaho, where he worked 3,000 feet underground. Jim and Martha welcomed their second child, Steven, in Kellogg in 1958. In 1960, Jim, Martha and their boys arrived in Colorado and Jim worked for Union Carbide Corporation as a uranium exploration geologist, briefly in Cortez, then Uravan, then Grand Junction, then Victoria, Texas, then back to Grand Junction until 1983. In those days, uranium was king in Western Colorado; Jim spent time in the mines, but there was also sunshine and fresh air, and there were hills and dales to traverse. As the uranium industry declined, Jim and Martha purchased and operated Canvas Products Company in Grand Junction for several years and retired in 1989. Jim and Martha loved one another and loved being with one another. They traveled to 51 countries on five continents. Family driving vacations across America? Very important. Square dancing? Yes. Bridge? By all means. Lighting candles on the Christmas tree? A revered tradition -- and never a fire disaster. Jim faithfully joined, attended and supported the local church, in Kellogg, Idaho, then Uravan Community Church, then First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction, then Grace Presbyterian in Victoria, Texas, then back to First Presbyterian. Jim’s sense of humor was a defining personal attribute. His work ethic was exemplary, and he taught that whether the task was menial, or lofty, it is to be done excellently. He believed that regardless of one’s calling or career, “there is always room at the top.” Jim was first and foremost a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim and Martha celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 30, 2022, and their family paid tribute to their God-honoring commitment to marriage, love, respect and preferring the other above self. Jim is survived by his wife, Martha Younger; son, David Younger (Judy) of Grand Junction; son, Steven Younger (Brenda) of Colby, Kansas, seven grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. Jim’s memorial service is November 1, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church, Grand Junction. For a memorial gift, consider First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506, and Village Missions, 696 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, Oregon 97338. Finally, we commend to you I Corinthians 15:51-58.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:38:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:30 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:39:56 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM
Sunset: 06:14:10 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM
Sunset: 06:13:02 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM
Sunset: 06:11:55 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM
Sunset: 06:10:50 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM
Sunset: 06:09:46 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.