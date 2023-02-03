James Irvin Snook November 14, 1939 - January 31, 2023 James “Jim” Irvin Snook, 83, passed away on January 31, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born on November 14, 1939 in Fruita, Colorado to John Park Snook and Elizabeth (Wood) Snook. Jim was a resident of Alamosa, Colorado for 36 years and was a State Farm Insurance agent, as well as a Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Colorado. While in the San Luis Valley, Jim was active in the 4-H horse show program. After retirement Jim served in the Colorado State Legislature. Jim graduated from Fruita High School in 1957 and had a degree in vocational agriculture from Colorado State University. He taught classes in Fairplay, Colorado and De Beque, Colorado. After moving to the Denver area Jim was the Private Treaty Bull Sales Manager for the National Western Stock Show for 13 years. He loved meeting the stock breeders who came from all over the nation. Jim had a servant’s heart and dearly loved people of all walks of life. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He told stories of his days as a sheepherder, an oil field worker and horse trainer. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Jayne Weldon; brother, Jack Snook; daughter, Juli Rae Guinn; and granddaughter, Madison Paige Scalzo. Jim is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 33 years; JJ (Liz) Snook of Aurora, CO; Joel (Kelsey) Snook of Wiggins, CO; Eric (Becky) Kaiser and David (Kim) King of Colorado Springs, CO; Deanna Scalzo of Gillette, WY; 24 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 am in Grand Junction, Colorado at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, Colorado.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:44 AM
Sunset: 05:36:09 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:18:48 AM
Sunset: 05:37:19 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:17:50 AM
Sunset: 05:38:30 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:16:51 AM
Sunset: 05:39:40 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:51 AM
Sunset: 05:40:51 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:14:48 AM
Sunset: 05:42:01 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:13:45 AM
Sunset: 05:43:11 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.