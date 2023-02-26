James (Jim) Donald Mayrose November 3, 1961 - February 20, 2023 James (Jim) Donald Mayrose, was born November 3, 1961, in Mitchell, South Dakota. He peacefully left this earth, with his loving wife by his side, on February 20, 2023, to be with his Lord and Savior for eternity. Parents, Roman and Mathilda Mayrose, of Salem, South Dakota predeceased him. His wife, Katina Mayrose; two stepsons: Matthew and Ben Tuchscher; two young granddaughters; brothers: Ron, Jerry, and George Mayrose; sisters: Pat Kreth and Cathy Myren; and several nephews and nieces survive him. Raised on a dairy farm, Jim developed a love for agriculture and farm equipment. He spent his career working in the field. As Vineyard Manager for Grande River Vineyards, Grand Junction, Colorado, for more than two decades, Jim was rewarded with special recognition for his contributions to the development and success of the Colorado wine and grape-growing industry. After moving to Oregon, Jim worked at OVS - Orchard & Vineyard Supply in McMinnville, Oregon, for a number of years; and most recently for JSC Agricultural Supply, opening and managing the store location in Independence, Oregon. He employed a strong work ethic and enjoyed his jobs and co-workers. A thoughtful and kind man, Jim was respected and liked by all. Jim’s quiet presence will be missed by his friends and loved ones. Jim was a man of strong faith and led his life according to God’s Word. Memorial donations may be made in Jim Mayrose’s name (memo line) to Willamina Christian Church, P.O. Box 1020, Willamina, OR, 97396. A memorial service will be held at Willamina Christian Church, 200 SE Baker St, Willamina, Oregon, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Jim’s final resting place will be in his beloved mountains of Colorado.
