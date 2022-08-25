James “Jim” Michael Steinberg May 27, 1951 - August 20, 2022 James “Jim” Michael Steinberg age 71 left us suddenly August of 2022 after a brief bout with cancer. He will be sorely missed by all his friends and family. Jim was born May 27, 1951, to his beloved father Irving “Bud” and mother Eileen Steinberg. He graduated from Granada Hills High School in California. He married Penny in 1976 and moved to Grand Junction CO in 1977. They divorced after having 3 children. He enrolled and later graduated from Mesa State College. During that time, he met and married Kathleen in September of 2000 and they divorced in 2015 but remained close. After College, Jim owned a Landscape maintenance company. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray and Richard and sisters, Barbara and Beverly. Jim is survived by brothers; Charlie, Dan, and Riley. Children J.T, Russell and Karli, as well as stepson’s Marc and Eric. Jim was also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held Friday August 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. Please consider making a contribution in Jim’s name at Hope West at 3090 N. 12 street Grand Junction CO 81506 or online at Hopewestco.org
