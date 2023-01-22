James Kent Johns February 8, 1941 - December 21, 2022 James Kent Johns, 81, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, on December 21, 2022. Jimmy was born February 8, 1941, in Grand Junction to parents, Joseph H. and Iris Johns, the youngest of four children. He graduated from GJHS in 1959 where he was active in sports and theater. Jim went on to study at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, earning theology degrees. He served as a youth minister at the First United Methodist Church in Grand Junction, and for several years was a favorite counselor at the Methodist Youth Camp on Grand Mesa. He loved to sing and led many camp standards and songs of worship. Jimmy was always active in sports, and when he wasn’t playing or watching his favorite teams, he coached young people in several leagues in Mesa County. He was a regular at JUCO games and often traveled with friends and relatives to cheer on the Broncos or the Rockies. He ran the shoe department at Gene Taylor’s Grand Junction store; his customers would travel for miles to benefit from Jim’s expertise in getting just the right fit. A member of the Redlands’ Lions Club, he donated his time to various causes, making phone calls from home when he was unable to do so in person. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Jeannie Dietz of Inman, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Paul McDonald; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his sister, Joanne McDonald; and brother, Joseph Herbert “Herbie” Johns. A celebration of life will be held in Grand Junction this spring; date and location TBA.
