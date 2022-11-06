James Lee Greer September 13, 1988 - October 18, 2022 James was born on September 13, 1988. He was the light of his mom’s life. James spent his early childhood in Grand Junction. James loved to explore the outdoors and would often bring it indoors to share, in the form of lizards, snakes, and frogs, to the consternation of his mother. His love of the outdoors continued through his adventures with his Grandpa Jerry, Grandma Donna, and Grandpa Hiatt. James loved to hunt and fish with them, and they taught him many life skills. James had an entrepreneurial spirit from an early age, starting at age 5 with his door-to-door popcorn sales and lemonade stands. In addition, he collected crawdads from a local pond where he was not allowed to play, but they magically appeared on the shore, which allowed him to collect and sell them door-to-door for a profit of $50. These skills developed into a career of working outdoors and led to his own business, Royal Hammer, LLC. The love of James’ life was his kids; Sadie (7), Weston (6), and Gracie (2). He loved teaching them how to hunt, fish, and pass on family traditions. James is survived by his parents, Jason & Nancy Larson; and his children, Sadie, Weston & Gracie. Numerous aunts, uncles, and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry & Donna Greer, and great-grandparents, Willard & Arleen Greer and Dale & Lou Hiatt. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sadie, Weston, and Gracie Greer at Home Loan Investments. Grand Valley Funeral Home
