James Neil Wells March 20, 1955 - February 7, 2023 James Neil Wells (Jim), 67, passed away February 7, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born March 20, 1955 to William and Cleona Wells. After attending GJHS Jim was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army as a Specialist 4. After proudly serving in the military, Jim returned home and worked as a compactor operator for the Mesa County Landfill, a painter for Poma, and for ABC Roofing. Jim loved anything outdoors. You could always find him camping, fishing, hunting or rockhounding. He will always be remembered for his dedication to his family and friends, his heart of gold, funny sense of humor, and tendencies of being ornery. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, William and Cleona Wells; brother, Steve; and best friend, Floyd. Jim is survived by his brother, Bob (Karen); sister, Judy; multiple nieces and nephews; best friend, Bill; and other family and friends. Services will be at 1:00 pm, Monday February 27, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside pkwy, GJ, CO.
