James Owen Miller October 11, 1934 - March 8, 2023 James (Jim) Owen Miller, Junior passed away March 8, 2023, at the age of 88, Born in Texas and a baby of the dustbowl he was a product of strong work and love. Jim’s family moved to Colorado, and he graduated from Grand Valley High School in 1954. In 1958, he married Norma and joined the 82nd Airborne followed by 38 years with Mountain Bell. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he loved his Heavenly Father and his Savior Jesus Christ. He loved the Scouting program and received the Silver Beaver. He loved Norma, his sweetheart of 65 years and his family. He loved art and painted beautiful works. He wrote great stories; funny/happy family moments, and historical stories of cowboys of old. To quote Jim in one of his stories; “All in all it has been a good life.” He is survived by his sweetheart and wife, Norma; sister, Susan; daughters, Kathy, Alice (Dan), Christine (Taher) and Heidi; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and numerous family and friends. Proceeded in death by, his parents, Bettye and James Owen Miller Sr, brothers, John and Rick and grandson, Troy. Services: March 17, 2023 at LDS Church, 2888 Orchard Avenue. Viewing: 11:00 am, Funeral: 12:00 pm, luncheon to follow Burial: April 10, 2023, 1:00 pm Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For more information go to: https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituaries/james-owen-miller.
