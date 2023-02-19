James Robert Quest

James Robert Quest August 20, 1945 - February 10, 2023 James Robert Quest was born on August 20, 1945, in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Helen and Donald Quest. On February 10, 2023, he went home into the arms of Jesus. James (Jim) was a well-loved servant of Christ who brought joy, laughter, and comfort to all he touched. Jim loved his family, baseball, and John Deere tractors. He was an active servant with the Knights of Columbus and served in the prison ministries. Jim lived most of his life in Alaska, where he owned and operated Magi Clean of Alaska, a carpet cleaning business. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Loretto where he was a greeter. One of his joys was welcoming students and staff at Southeast Christian School, who adopted him as Grandpa Quest. He was met in heaven by his siblings Tom, Ed, and Helen. He is survived by his wife, Rose of 53 years; daughter, Kim; son, James; daughter-in-law, Valarie; grandchildren, Josh, and Azaria. His surviving siblings include Carol, Ron, Susan, Eva, Joe, Kristy, and Dave. Funeral Mass will be held February 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Loretto, 18000 E. Arapahoe Rd., Aurora, CO 80016. Live Stream: https://www.ourladyofloreto.org/upcoming-funerals. Gofundme to assist with funeral: https://gofund.me/b1e2237a