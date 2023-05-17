James W. Hill May 3, 2023 - March 3, 1940 James W. Hill, of Grand Junction, passed away on May 3, 2023, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center. He was 83. Jim was born on March 3, 1940, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Harold G. and Doloris (Anderson) Hill. He spent his childhood in Palisade, and throughout his life, he also lived in Twin Falls, Idaho and Craig, Colorado, before settling in Grand Junction where he resided for the last 61 years. In 1958, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Expert Carbine Badge before he was honorably discharged in 1961. Jim married Naomi G. Massey on May 27, 1962. He worked as an HVAC Specialist for School District 51. In his free time, he enjoyed competitive shooting, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, camping, fishing, and computers. Jim is survived by his wife, Naomi Hill of Grand Junction; sons, Richard Scott Hill of Grand Junction, and Ronald James Hill of Pratt, Kansas; daughter, Janet Marie Alstatt of Loma, Colorado; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Doloris Hill. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Martin Mortuary.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:00:31 AM
Sunset: 08:20:58 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:41 AM
Sunset: 08:21:51 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM
Sunset: 08:22:45 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:06 AM
Sunset: 08:23:37 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:57:20 AM
Sunset: 08:24:29 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM
Sunset: 08:25:21 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:55:54 AM
Sunset: 08:26:12 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.