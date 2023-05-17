James W. Hill

James W. Hill May 3, 2023 - March 3, 1940 James W. Hill, of Grand Junction, passed away on May 3, 2023, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center. He was 83. Jim was born on March 3, 1940, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Harold G. and Doloris (Anderson) Hill. He spent his childhood in Palisade, and throughout his life, he also lived in Twin Falls, Idaho and Craig, Colorado, before settling in Grand Junction where he resided for the last 61 years. In 1958, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Expert Carbine Badge before he was honorably discharged in 1961. Jim married Naomi G. Massey on May 27, 1962. He worked as an HVAC Specialist for School District 51. In his free time, he enjoyed competitive shooting, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, camping, fishing, and computers. Jim is survived by his wife, Naomi Hill of Grand Junction; sons, Richard Scott Hill of Grand Junction, and Ronald James Hill of Pratt, Kansas; daughter, Janet Marie Alstatt of Loma, Colorado; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Doloris Hill. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Martin Mortuary.