James West

James Arthur West James Arthur West, Jim went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2023. He loved Texas, but his heart was in Colorado and that is where Jesus met him to take him home. Jim was born in Rangely, Colorado on October 9, 1948. As a teen, his family moved to Palisade, Colorado, where he attended Palisade High School. Jim played basketball for the “Bulldogs” and set records for points scored in a game (which was still standing when his son went to Palisade). He ran track and played in the high school band as well. Jim loved playing the accordion, which he did very well. He married Roxie Goad who survives him and would have celebrated their 57th anniversary on July 29. He is also survived by his three children. His son James (JP), who lives in Antlers, Oklahoma, and two daughters, Tonja Craft of Antlers, Oklahoma, and Shawntell (Jeff) Scott of Highland Village, Texas. Jim loved and spoiled seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepdad Earl Goad and sister Kim (Jim) Coleman all from Grand Junction, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his mother Dixie Goad, his father Charles West, and sisters Karen Ruth Hennings, Cyndi Correll and Gina Lane.
Jim was the owner of Old West Painting for over fifty years in Grand Junction and then the Dallas-Fort Worth. He traveled across the country working on Neiman Marcus stores and was known for painting many large churches, auto dealerships and medical buildings in the Dallas area. JP is continuing Jim’s legacy when he began his own painting company.