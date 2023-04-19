James Westermire August 10, 1958 - March 31, 2023 Jim, a loving Husband, amazing Dad, Grandfather, devoted Son, Brother, and Uncle. Jim, the love of my life, was a gentle, quiet man who loved his family and was a great friend to many. I remember the day I knew he was the man that I would ask to marry me. Every time that I was around him, I could not help but smile, knowing that he loved me too. What a gift God gave me when Jim said yes to marrying me. So many wonderful memories of laughter, love, joy, sadness, and strength. Jim adored his five kids, Christine Westermire, Daniel Butler, Christopher Westermire, Molly Echave and Myranda Echave; and his four grandchildren and was very proud of them. During family gatherings, he would quietly sit back and watch them with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. After the passing of his Dad, Jim made sure that his Mom was OK. Oh, how he loved his Momma! There was never a day that would pass without him telling his mom that he loved her. You can tell a lot about a man by the way he treats his mom and Jim was a man that showed devotion and love. Jim also had his Mom’s beautiful blue eyes. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Ed Westermire. He is survived by his mother, Louise Westermire; and brothers, Steve (mindy) and Brant (Lori). Jim also loved his Mother-in-law, Danielle Butler, and lost his Father-in-law, Harry Butler 10 years prior. I know that one day I will see my love again because Jim also loved the Lord and accepted Him in his life. Forever my love Your Wife, Janielle Westermire A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2-5 PM at the Grand Valley Oasis Venue, 3080 I-70BL, Grand Junction, CO 81504.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:33:10 AM
Sunset: 07:54:29 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:31:44 AM
Sunset: 07:55:27 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM
Sunset: 07:56:24 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: WNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:57 AM
Sunset: 07:57:22 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:27:34 AM
Sunset: 07:58:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM
Sunset: 07:59:16 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:24:52 AM
Sunset: 08:00:14 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.