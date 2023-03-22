Jana Elizabeth Veale

Jana Elizabeth Veale January 9, 1967 - March 14, 2023 Jana Elizabeth Veale was born in Delta, Colorado on January 9, 1967 to Phyllis B. Veale and Donald R. Veale, they brought her home to Grand Junction where she passed away in hospice care on March 14, 2023, she was 56 years old. In 1987, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she was a manufactures’ representative and eventually a project manager. In 1990, she married Jeff Pearson, they divorced. Jana’s passion involved service work, helping the needy, and animal welfare. She went to Redlands and Fruita schools. She is survived by her mother, Phyllis; sister, Jill S. Veale of Tennessee; nephews, J. Clayton Veale, Phillip Veale, and Theron Veale (Allison); Cydney Donaldson (John), Kristen Veale (Marshall); and great nephews and niece, Ethan, Kezden, Paxus, and Kinley. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald; brothers, Samuel Veale and Sidney Veale; and grandparents, Ranie and Edith Branson and Verna and Gertrude Veale. Services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11:00 am at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary with lunch following at Oliver’s Restaurant in the Grand Vista Hotel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope West Hospice.

