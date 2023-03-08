Janalee Marie Klaich May 19, 1939 - February 28, 2023 Janalee Marie (Woodman) Klaich, 83, died February 28, 2023. In 2017, Jan moved to Castle Rock, CO after living in Grand Junction, CO for 52 years. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, George Klaich, who died in 2013. Jan was born in San Pedro, CA where she met George. In 1958, they married and moved to Colorado. After raising her three children to school age, Jan went back to school and studied nursing. She became an LPN and then an RN. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction for nearly 20 years until she retired. Jan loved her roles as a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, friend, mother, and grandmother. She loved camping and traveling with George to visit friends and family around Colorado and throughout the U.S. She also enjoyed playing games, quilting, reading, and always had flowers in her home. She and George were active members of the First Presbyterian Church. Jan was “Mom” not only to her children but also to many of her children’s friends. She was the camp cook for many years for youth groups at the X-Lazy-F Ranch near Crawford, CO. Her greatest joy was watching her family flourish and she was the proudest grandma! Jan is survived by her sister, Nadine (Woodman) Horsfall of Colorado Springs, CO; her three children,sons, Steven Lee Klaich and wife Bea of Nikolaevsk, AK, Glen Allen Klaich and wife Ruth of Castle Rock CO; her daughter, Catherine Lynne (Klaich) Angell and husband Edward, also of Castle Rock, CO; along with her grandchildren, Alex Klaich, Blake Klaich and wife Ryan (Falukos), Adam Klaich, Kilina (Klaich) Roach and husband Josh, Kristin Klaich, and Sophia Klaich; plus two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 ½ Rd. In Grand Junction.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:38:20 AM
Sunset: 06:13:12 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ESE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:36:49 AM
Sunset: 06:14:14 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:35:18 AM
Sunset: 06:15:17 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:33:46 AM
Sunset: 06:16:19 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 79%
Sunrise: 06:32:14 AM
Sunset: 06:17:20 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:30:41 AM
Sunset: 07:18:22 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:29:08 AM
Sunset: 07:19:23 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.