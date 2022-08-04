Jane Girdley April 16, 1934 - June 25, 2022 Beverly Jane Girdley passed away at age 88 on June 25, 2022 at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado. Jane was born April 16, 1934 to Milo and Izillah Bush in Washington County Indiana. On September 13, 1952 she married William Arch Girdley of nearby Bedford at the Methodist Church in Tunnelton, Indiana where she had graduated high school. Jane was first employed at the Bedford, Indiana Times-Mail Newspaper, but a few years later she and her husband became longtime residents of Grand Junction, Colorado, where she worked at the Colorado Division of Wildlife until retiring in 1988. Jane lived with her husband in Castle Rock, Colorado at time of death where she was a member of the New Hope Presbyterian Church. Jane doted on her daughters and grandchildren, with whom she was very close and who affectionately referred to her as “Mumu.” She enjoyed working puzzles in leisure time. Jane is survived by her husband, Arch; sister, Joan Mathis; daughters, Tracey Ann Silver (Norman) and Kristine Kay Greenhouse (Larry): grandsons, Justin Greenhouse (Mireya) and Adam Silver (Kira); granddaughters, Brandi Lassiter (Dan) and Sydney Silver; great grandchildren, Jordan Greenhouse, Ryan Greenhouse, Eli Lassiter, and Charlotte Silver. Jane also has extended family and friends living in the Boonville, Indiana area. Always a lady with great kindness and loving personality, she is sorely missed by family and friends alike. Family-only celebration of her life will be held in Castle Rock in September
