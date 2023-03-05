Jane Louise (Diehl) Croker January 25, 1948 - February 15, 2023 Jane Louise (Diehl) Croker, age 75, of Grand Junction, CO passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Jane was born on January 25, 1948 in Morrison, IL to John K. Diehl and Elizabeth G. Diehl. Her early years were spent in Oak Forrest, IL enjoying summers at Silver Lake, WI with her family and cousins. Jane attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, IA where she met her husband and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. She was a cheerleader in high school and college and a member of Kappa Theta Sorority at Cornell. She married her husband, Joe in 1970 and relocated to Pensacola, FL, Corpus Christi, TX, Patuxent River, MD, and Jacksonville, FL over the next 5 years as a result of his military service in the Navy. Jane began her teaching career in elementary and pre-school education in Champaign-Urbana, IL and continued in Aurora, CO and Grand Junction, CO for 20 years. Jane was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband Joe; son, Adam; grandchildren, Kaia and Kade; all of Grand Junction; brother, Tom Diehl of Palm Harbor, FL; niece, Amy Wilhelmy of Lakewood, OH; and nephew, Michael Diehl of Grand Junction. A private family service will take place at a later date this spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Jane to HopeWest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org.
