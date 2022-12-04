Janice Claire Drackley Psenda March 1, 1945 - November 10, 2022 Janice passed away on November 10th at Orchard Valley nursing home. Janice was born and raised in Seneca Illinois to Alden and Alma Drackley. After high school Janice attended Illinois State University where she studied Home Economics, before moving into teach home economics as a professor at Indian University of Pennsylvania. During the summer months Janice and her friends worked at different national parks. It was while working seasonally at Pahaska Tepee in Cody, Wy when Janice met her husband George Louis Psenda. The couple were married in January of 1973 and moved to Cody, Wy. Later they moved to Montana. They had three children; Peter, Battista and Mary Catherine. In 1988 they moved to Palisade, CO where Janice remained for the rest of her life. Janice spent 22 years working as a top stitcher at Wiggy’s Inc. Janice loved going to church. She loved the Lord her Savior, and was happiest involved in her church teaching youth. She loved to sew, cook, and bake. After retiring she picked up quilting and made many beautiful quilts. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brother, Gerry Drackley. She is survived by her children; Peter Psenda, Battista (Ana) Psenda, Mary Catherine (Jerome) Doane. Her six grandchildren; Kathryn, Mark, Kaitlin (TJ), Adam, Trey and Avery. Her two great-grandchildren; Aaron and Olivia. Her two brothers; Tom (Diana) Drackley, and Delbert Drackley. Janice had multiple nieces and nephews, she enjoyed spending holidays, and family gatherings together. She will be missed by her beloved church community members at Heritage Christian Church. There will be a celebration of life planned in the future for Janice in honor of her wishes, and great love for pot-lucks.
