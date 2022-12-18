Janices Marie Phillip March 25, 1947 - November 22, 2022 Janice Marie Phillips passed away November 22, 2022, peacefully at home in Cedaredge, Colorado. She was 75 years old. Services will be held December 20th, at 1pm, at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501 Janice was born on March 25, 1947, to Joyce Elizabeth (French) and Carl Russel Lazzari, in Duluth Minnesota. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Janice graduated from St Mary’s High School, and then continued her education at ASU in Phoenix, graduating with her master’s degree. She followed in her dad’s honorable footsteps, and proudly joined the United States Army. She excelled in the Army and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She found unmatched strength in grieving the tragic loss of Floyd David Phillips, only months before the birth of their child, and pride and joy of her life, Jamal. She was stationed on the Island of Oahu from 1983-1987 working at the Tripler Army Medical Center. She was later stationed at the Fitzsimons Army Medical Center from 1990-1992 (Desert Storm/Desert Shield). Janice proudly served for 30 years in the Veterans Administration Hospitals as a psychiatric nurse. Janice was always athletic, and In high school she loved volleyball, softball, swimming and was fond of being a lifeguard. She enjoyed fishing and hunting with her dad. As a season ticket holder, one of her favorite things was attending all of the Hawaii College Game Days for the Rainbows with her son, Jamal. Janice and Jamal moved to Colorado and made their way to the Delta County area from Denver, in the early 2000’s. Janice adored Colorado, and skiing at Powderhorn, Winter Park, Loveland, and Copper Mountain. She loved color Sunday on the Grand Mesa with her family. It was always a special time each year. A few of her favorite things included her swimming excursions deep into the ocean waters of Hawaii that would last for hours, spending time with her cherished co-workers while enjoying laughs over monthly coffees and lunches, and indulging in life with her beloved son, Jamal. Janice will be remembered as a woman of great character, a warrior who battled illness bravely, a champion of mental health, an honorable veteran who diligently served our nation, a proud mom who loved deeply and unconditionally, and a genuine friend who could always be relied on for support, encouragement, her bountiful laugh, and her beautiful smile. Janice is survived by her son Jamal Phillips of Cedaredge, Colorado and one grandson, David Phillips of Aurora, Colorado. Janice is preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathleen Lazzari and stepmom Mary P Lazzari. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
