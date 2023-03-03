Jay Lloyd Kulhanek January 18, 1956 - February 26, 2023 Jay Lloyd Kulhanek, 66, of Debeque, Colorado passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2023. Jay was born to Lloyd A. and Lucial E. Kulhanek on January 18, 1956, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Jay graduated from Fruita Monument High School and got his first job at Western Slope Iron as a Fabricator Helper the summer of 1974. He remained employed there for 48 years and was still working as a Project Manager up to his passing. Jay was the most amazing father to his children, Christopher Jackson, Amanda (James) Fasel, Patricia Jackson, and Melissa (Joseph) James. Jay was incredibly proud of his children. He was also a doted grandfather. His grandchildren were his world, and he was thrilled to have them over to his house for sleepovers whenever possible. His grandchildren, Faith’Anne Jackson, Huntar’Taite Jorgensen, Ashlynn’Marie Jorgensen, Carson James, Jaylynn Fasel, Logan James, Skylir Fasel, Savannah James, and Harlee’Rose Jackson. Jay met his wife Arla in 2011 and have been inseparable since. When they met, she gave him new life and he gave her the world. Jay was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen. He loved to fish, explore, and go boating at Lake Powell. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lucial Kulhanek; brother, Gary Kulhanek; sister, Deanna; and brother-in-law, Bill Herrick. A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
