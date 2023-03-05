Jean Ann Acton

Jean Ann Acton September 27, 1932 - February 5, 2023 Jean Ann Acton passed away peacefully after a brief illness on February 5, 2023. She was born September 27, 1932. In 1987, she moved from the Midwest to Grand Junction and for the following 36 years, Jean Ann was a client of Mesa Developmental Services (now Strive). For over 20 years, one of her joys was reading stories to the children at We Kare A Lot Preschool. Jean Ann loved to do creative projects; she had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. Her developmental disabilities caused her to constantly make adaptations in her daily living. However, Jean Ann’s indomitable spirit helped her contend with the Lessening ability to conduct her life as independently as she wanted. She will always be remembered for her smile and the way she found good in each day. She is survived by her loving sister of 90 years, Barbara Storter. Family members who have been important in her life are nephews, Steven Storter (Marie) and David Storter (Melanie); nieces, Kathy Prinster (Nick) and Christine Bloss (Tom). Her eight great nieces and nephews will remember Jean Ann always being a part of their lives. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, March 11, 1:00-2:30, at the Redlands Community Center. Remembrance donations may be made to the Humane Society or attendees may bring a new children’s book which will be given in ner honor to  We Kare A Lot Preschool.

