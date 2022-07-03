Jean Dillon May 22, 1937 - June 2, 2022 (Carole) Jean Dillon, age 85, died on June 2, 2022, due to complications that arose during her battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born on May 22, 1937, in Durango, Colorado. She was the daughter of Henry and Idonna Wilson. Jean graduated from Montezuma/Cortez High School and the University of Colorado, obtaining her degree in medical records administration. Jean worked as a medical records administrator at two hospitals in the Grand Junction area, Family Health West and St. Mary’s Hospital, for the majority of her career. Jean was a founding member of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and spent 70+ years playing the violin. She loved playing music and in addition to the GJSO participated in multiple small groups including an Irish Contra band that held dances at the Lincoln Park Barn. She was also a long-time member of P.E.O. Chapter DY. When Jean wasn’t playing her violin she enjoyed a multitude of activities with her husband, children, and grand kids. She loved to ski, both alpine and Nordic, walk, hike, and enjoyed tennis, golf, and sea kayaking. She loved the mountains and spent many summer weekends in her family’s cabin near Telluride. Jean enjoyed traveling the world with both her family and friends and cherished these experiences and the happy memories that were made. Jean is survived by her family, Greg Dillon (Husband); Brant (Son), Heather, Alex, and Brenna Dillon; Kristen (Daughter), Jamie, Ian, and Asher Lummis. She is also survived by her sister Marilyn Haley of Cortez. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Kenneth Wilson. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Jean asked that gifts of remembrance be made to the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra. To donate, please send a check made out to the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and put Jean Dillon in the memo. The address is 414 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501. To donate online, go to http://gjso.org/support/donate/. Please indicate that your gift is in memory of Jean Dillon.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:52:47 AM
Sunset: 08:43:42 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM
Sunset: 08:43:32 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:53:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:21 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:54:22 AM
Sunset: 08:43:07 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:54:56 AM
Sunset: 08:42:51 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:31 AM
Sunset: 08:42:34 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:56:08 AM
Sunset: 08:42:14 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.