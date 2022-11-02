Jeanette Marie Roberts October 7th, 1946 - October 24th, 2022 Jeanette Marie Roberts passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 76 years old. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Delta United Methodist Church. Jeanette was born on October 7th, 1946, to Eleanor and Cecil Carpenter in Columbus, Nebraska. Jeanette spent her childhood in Nebraska and graduated from Fremont High School in 1964. Jeanette received a full merit scholarship to the University of Denver and was the first in her family to graduate from college. When Jeanette was a high school student, a teacher recognized her intellect and encouraged her to pursue further education. That teacher changed the trajectory of Jeanette’s life, and Jeanette strove to give similar encouragement to others. Jeanette was a firm believer that a quality education was the most valuable thing one could receive. She continually pursued knowledge throughout her lifetime and encouraged her family to do the same. Jeanette visited the Western Slope for the first time in the late 1960s and fell in love with the region. She moved to Delta in 1978 and married Wayne Roberts on October 29, 1979. They had two daughters, Sarah and Emily, who were the light of Jeanette’s life—as anyone who had even a passing conversation with her can attest. During her life, Jeanette had a multitude of careers, all focused on serving her community. After a brief time as a speech pathologist, she worked for the Colorado Department of Labor, as the Director of Social Services for Delta County, and owned and operated Roberts Funeral Home with her husband Wayne. Her final career was teaching 4th and 5th grade at Lincoln Elementary until she retired in 2011. Jeanette was an avid bridge player, and she achieved Life Master status in the American Contract Bridge League in 2015. She loved debate, and she coached the Delta High School speech and debate team for many years. She was a longtime member of the Delta United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, caring for her beloved cats, and spending time with family. Jeanette is survived by her two daughters; Sarah Roberts of Washington, DC and Emily Roberts (David Mayer) of Denver, Colorado; stepdaughters, Kim Roberts, Shelly Vandertie, and Lisa Kuta; nephew, Stephen Armstead and niece, Jaydine Fields; first husband, Cary Stitt, and friend Lou Smith. Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters. The family would like to thank the incredible community that surrounded and supported Jeanette, particularly Larry and Diana Chacon, Roxanne Lilly, Gus Bernal, and Dr. Jarred Freese. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Delta County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1111, Delta, CO 81416. Arrangements are under the care of Taylor Funeral Service.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM
Sunset: 06:13:02 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM
Sunset: 06:11:55 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 17 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 89%
Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM
Sunset: 06:10:50 PM
Humidity: 97%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM
Sunset: 06:09:46 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM
Sunset: 06:08:44 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM
Sunset: 05:07:44 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM
Sunset: 05:06:45 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.