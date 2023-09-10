Jeanie Chaney January 1, 1938 - September 4, 2023 Jeanie Chaney died at 85 years old on Labor Day September 4th,2023 in her daughter's home. She was a New Year's baby with a birthdate of 01/01/1938. She was born in Oak Chun, South Korea and went on to study at Dae Jeon Sa Bum a prestigious Teacher's school. She moved to the U.S. in 1969, after marrying a US soldier, and initially resided in Albuquerque, NM. Upon arrival in the US, her soldier husband developed a serious illness, and she became the sole breadwinner for the family and raising her daughter. She believed in the American dream that through hard work and dedication she could be successful. She then moved to the small town of Cuba NM in 1979 and lived there for 31 years. She successfully ran the Del Prado motel and restaurant for most of those years and was the only Asian in that remote NM area. She introduced "Chinese Food" to many people who had never tasted it before. It became quite popular with people driving far and wide. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Chaney. After retirement, she and Richard were active with the RV campers' group and traveled throughout the US. They both moved to Clifton CO in 2010 to be close to their daughter, Anna Jensen and granddaughter, Emma Jensen. They were active members at New Covenant Baptist church. She was a very petite lady but lived her life with great passion and strength. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation is on Wed Sept 13th at 3pm at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson, 82505. Service will be held on Thursday Sept 14th at 10:30am at New Covenant Baptist Church on 3196 F Road, 81504. Lunch will be provided following the service. She will be buried alongside her husband, Richard Chaney, at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.