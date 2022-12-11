Jeanne Hibner Williams March 19, 1946 - December 3, 2022 Jeanne Hibner Williams, 76, of Irmo, SC and formerly of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on December 3, 2022. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 19, 1946 to the late Harry Joseph Hibner, Sr. and Florence Woodhull Hibner. Jeanne loved being around her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking for them, especially around the holidays, and her home was always beautifully decorated, warm and welcoming. In her spare time in between her travels to places such as Europe, Asia, and Hawaii, you could find Jeanne crafting with her friends. She loved cats, reading, and collecting memorabilia. She was a successful business partner with her husband of 50 years, Gordon. Jeanne was a kind, loving, compassionate, funny, and forgiving person. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Jeanne will be missed by all. She is survived by children; Scott, Chris and Carol and their spouses; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Gordon Williams; brothers; Harry, Skip and Tony and sister, Patty. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741 or Humane Society of Catawba, PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28602. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.caughmanchapin.com for the Williams family.
