Jeanne “Lyn” Allen

Jeanne “Lyn” Allen September 12, 1950 - October 30, 2022 Jeanne “Lyn” Allen died at her home in Springfield, Ore., on Oct. 30, 2022, after a brief illness. Lyn was born in Ogden, Utah, in 1950. She spent more than three decades in Grand Junction working as a clinical psychologist, first at area hospitals, and later in private practice. She and her husband, Larry, also a psychologist, moved to Oregon in 2017 to be closer to family, specifically grand-daughters, Malyn, 11, and Annika, 8. She developed a special bond with the girls, attending their events and doing art projects, creating disorder in a craft room they shared. During the pandemic, Lyn painted glasses, ceramic tiles, and anything that “wasn’t tied down.” She maintained a vibrant social life, staying in touch with old friends in Grand Junction and a new crowd in Oregon. Lyn loved beaches and palm trees, travel and people. She loved parties and strived to have fun at every opportunity. Celebrations of Lyn’s life were held in Ogden and Springfield. Visit Major Family Funeral Home to leave an online tribute. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Springfield Lions Club, PO Box 625, Springfield, OR 97477.